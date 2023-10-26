On the right, watch out for former Inter player Hakimi. Olivier-Kolo Muani, duel for France

From our correspondent in Paris Marco Fallesi

October 25th – 3.40pm – Paris

By the light of the Eiffel Tower, in the city that can’t get more romantic than this, no one will be missing: it couldn’t be otherwise, when destiny gets in the way, it does things right. The Champions League, a few months ago, summoned them all for this evening at the Parc des Princes: gala dinner, each with their shirt on and, underneath, a piece of history that is intertwined with the other. If you think it’s just a football game, you’re wrong.

At the mirror

From one end of the table to the other, Donnarumma and Maignan will look at each other and look at themselves a little in the mirror. Gigio grew up on bread and Milan, and with Milan he began to save as a child prodigy: he was an October 25th, like today, but from 8 years ago. Donnarumma, not yet 17 years old, made his debut in Serie A with Sassuolo and would never leave: 251 games for the Rossoneri, one Italian Super Cup, a renewal that to define as painful is an understatement, the return to the Champions League with Pioli on the bench. Then the announced farewell and the move to Paris, while Maignan, misunderstood champion at PSG, landed from France at Milanello: Mike, like Adli, cut his teeth in the Parisians’ youth team – where they still remember a back-and-forth in training with Ibra – but he played and won elsewhere. In Lille, and above all in Milan: in a few months he shook off Donnarumma’s shadow and conquered everyone. “Challenging PSG in the Champions League, with your family in the stands, will be special,” he said. «I gave my all to Milan, until the last match, and I’m sorry for the fans – Gigio’s words – There will be many emotions but I can’t get overwhelmed». Tonight he will play at home, the fans will be on his side, after the boos he received at San Siro in the national team: for the first time ever as an opponent, it is a considerable advantage.

Double derby

It will also be a first for Theo and Lucas Hernandez: the brothers grew up together at Atletico but their careers soon took different paths. They came close to each other in Madrid, but the face-to-face match remained on paper: Lucas was a key starter for Simeone, Theo was on the bench with Zidane. The national team has put them back together as teammates, tonight the Champions League will face them as opponents: each on the left, as in their youth days, each fundamental for their teammates. The other derby, Theo, will be played with Achraf Hakimi. Teammates at Real Madrid, opponents in the AC Milan-Inter of the past, still opposed to the World Cup. The rivalry is there, the respect is there too: «Off the pitch we are friends, we have known each other for a long time and we saw each other in Milan», said the Moroccan. «A speed race? No… Theo is very quick…”.

Rafa-Milan

Leao and Skriniar will breathe the derby air, and who knows, it might open up the Portuguese’s lungs and, above all, aim: in the 3-2 against Inter in September 2022, perhaps his best game, Rafa made the player’s head spin Slovak. The image of Leao smiling as he kicked the ball for the Nerazzurri’s brace, with Skriniar appearing helplessly behind him, has become iconic, and somewhat spoiled what would have happened at the end of the season: Rafa renewing his contract with Milan and announcing that «next year we want to win a lot», Skriniar who leaves Inter as a free agent to sign with PSG. A question of millions and ambitions, of course, but also of feelings. This is why Kylian Mbappé, tonight’s nightmare, continues to make Milan fans dream: the Rossoneri faith is certified, never say never about the future with the Devil. The reverse journey is more difficult to make than Olivier Giroud, someone who with Montpellier, 11 years ago, took Ligue 1 away from the first PSG branded Al-Khelaïfi and who will now challenge his national team heir Kolo Muani: «As a child I supported Milan, playing here is a dream. PSG is a great French club, as is another in the South: those of my generation supported Marseille…”. All clear, Oli.

