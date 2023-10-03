The socialite Paris Hilton, who is also a singer, actress and model, will arrive in Guadalajara next weekend to have a meeting with the media at the New Civil Hospital of Guadalajara, Dr. Juan I. Menchaca. The star will arrive through Nice & Bella, a brand focused on beauty, jewelry and lifestyle products.

Paris Hilton also has a foundation. According to the official portal, niceonline.com, the Nice AC Foundation is an Institution that, since its creation following Hurricane Paulina in 1999, has met its objectives year after year. “Through it, hundreds of Mexicans, mostly low-income children, have benefited both in school and medical areas.”

Important support is provided through Villa de Los Ninos AC, making it possible for multiple generations to finish satisfactorily the upper secondary level, as well as granting study scholarships and providing school supplies ranging from preschool to secondary school, reads the official site.

“Thanks to the support of the great Nice Family, through its Foundation in conjunction with the H. City Council of Guadalajara, the construction of the first “Lúdica” Center was possible. that will be offering services to the most vulnerable people in society: children and adolescents“.

Paris Hilton is a dedicated philanthropist who always looks for ways to help. She has been presented in different cities supporting those who need it most, so this dumbbell will surely be the bearer of good news. Paris recently showed in France at the Paris Fashion Week for the Mugler brand.

