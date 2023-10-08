Around noon this Saturday, the socialite, model and philanthropist, Paris Hiltonvisited the facilities of the New Juan I. Menchaca Civil Hospital to live with the children of the hospital, as well as to tour the facilities, which are newly renovated. This area cares for children with cancer and is called the Comprehensive Care Center for Pediatric Oncology and Hematology.

Paris made this express visit through the Nice firm, which also has a foundation. Although the media did not have the opportunity to interact with the singer, the brand spokesperson asked her a couple of questions.

Previously, Paris accompanied the 16 year old young man, Karol Nuñez to ring the bell as a symbolic act of his remission after overcoming the disease of leukemia. The young woman was very excited to live with Paris, they took a selfie and hugged. The young woman’s mother was very moved.

Now that she is a mother, Paris was asked if this makes her have a greater responsibility to protect children.

“I love being a mom. My little baby, Phoenix, is now eight months old and he has made my life feel so complete. He is my little angel. Especially now being a mom, I couldn’t imagine having to go through the pain he’s going through. people right now. My heart goes out to everyone. I think it’s so important to raise awareness about places like this that do such incredible work for families and children. And that’s why I wanted to be here to use my platform and my voice to spread the word so more people can know about this and get donations and we can help make a difference in the lives of so many children.”

Regarding why she considers it important to focus on social work to benefit children, she highlighted: I have my non-profit organization and our mission is to make the world a better place for women and children. That is why I continue to use my voice to protect children and also come to work with you with a good foundation. I think it’s so amazing all the work they do. “I’m very happy to be here to support and use my platform, I feel very honored to be here today.”

