Yesterday, the socialite, model and philanthropist, Paris Hilton visited the facilities of the Nuevo Juan I. Menchaca Civil Hospital to spend time with the children of the hospital, as well as to tour the facilities, which are newly renovated. This area cares for children with cancer and is called the Comprehensive Care Center for Pediatric Oncology and Hematology.

Paris made this express visit through the Nice firm, which also has a foundation. Although the media did not have the opportunity to interact with the singer, the brand spokesperson asked her a couple of questions.

For example, now that she is a mother, Paris was asked if this makes her have a greater responsibility to protect children: “I love being a mom. My little baby, Phoenix, is now eight months old and he has made my life feel so complete. He is my little angel. Especially now being a mother, I couldn’t imagine having to go through the pain that people are going through right now. My heart goes out to everyone. I think it’s so important to raise awareness about places like this that do such incredible work for families and children. And that’s why I wanted to be here to use my platform and my voice to spread the word so more people can know about this and get donations and we can help make a difference in the lives of so many children.”

Previously, He accompanied the 16-year-old girl, Karol Núñez, to ring the bell as a symbolic act of her remission after overcoming the disease of leukemia. The young woman was very excited to live with Paris, they took a selfie and hugged. The young woman’s mother was very moved, too.

“I am very happy and very pleased because after a big fight I had here, I can say that I am cancer-free,” said the young woman.

A committed woman

Regarding why he considers it important to focus on social work for the benefit of children, he highlighted: “I have my nonprofit and our mission is to make the world a better place for women and children. That is why I continue to use my voice to protect children and also come to work with you with a good foundation. I think it’s so amazing all the work they do. “I am very happy to be here to support and use my platform, I feel very honored to be here today.”

Additionally, Paris highlighted that part of her mission in life is to share her brilliance wherever she goes.

“So I really want to be able to feel (and transmit) some sparkles, and that’s why I bring some pretty jewelry (to the children present) and also to all the moms because they are superheroes, so I want them all to shine. It was wonderful spending time with the children, making art with them and painting together, it was so sweet to see the paintings they made for me, I will always cherish them. This will be a memory that I will always keep close to my heart. I hope to come back soon. Every time I come to Mexico, I always want to do something to stay in touch with this community. This is something that is on my priority list. That’s why this was the most important part of my trip.”

From Guadalajara, Paris left for Mexico City.

Who is Paris Hilton?

The American businesswoman, model, actress, singer, designer and DJ was born in New York on February 17, 1981. She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

Paris became known for her appearance in the television series “The Simple Life” alongside her partner and childhood best friend Nicole Richie. Likewise, she is known for several supporting roles in films such as “Wonderland”, “The Cat in the Hat” and “House of Wax”.

He released his first studio album in 2006, “Paris,” which, together with the successful “Stars are Blind,” debuted at number one on the Billboard Dance charts.

In 2009 he returned to music with his controversial single “Paris for President”, challenging all criticism of his lifestyle, putting his ideas on display as if he were running for president.

Specialized media indicate that Paris has a fortune of 1.3 billion dollars, which according to her “are the fruits of the high sales obtained by her 14 fragrances and her music, and other works.”

In 2020, Paris Hilton premiered the documentary “This is Paris” about her private life as a star and influencer. The biopic was released on the YouTube video platform in September.

It should be noted that among its many businesses, Hilton has its own video game for mobile phones, it is a version of the Jewel Jam game called “Paris Hilton’s Jewel Jam”, which consists of matching diamonds of the same color.

Regarding her personal life, on February 17, 2021, she announced her engagement to Carter Reum. On November 11, 2021, they were married in a residence that belonged to the businesswoman’s grandfather, which is located in Bel-Air. Paris wore a dress designed by Oscar de la Renta. Likewise, on January 24, 2023, she announced on her social networks the birth of her son, a boy named Phoenix, using a surrogate womb.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions