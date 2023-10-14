Paris closes Louvre museum for security reasons

The Louvre museum in Paris remains closed all day today “for security reasons”. The museum itself announced it on social media.

“We thank you for your understanding” the institution wrote in a post. “People who purchased a ticket will be refunded.”

“I had recently entered with my wife and son” says the Italian Emanuele Silvi on holiday in the French capital according to what La Repubblica reports. “We were going to the first floor to see the Mona Lisa. But just as we were going up the alarm went off, the security guards stopped us and told us to get out. The museum – he confirms – has been completely evacuated. Now he is surrounded by the police.”

