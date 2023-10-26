Paris, bomb alert: Versailles evacuated again

The Palace of Versailles in France was evacuated again in the early afternoon today, after a bomb threat, and will be closed all day, AFP has learned. “For security reasons, the Palace of Versailles will evacuate visitors and close its doors today,” the institution announced on its X (formerly Twitter) account. The castle had already been evacuated on Saturday afternoon after a bomb threat arrived via an anonymous message on the website moncommissariat.fr, while France lives in fear of attacks.

After last night’s attack in Brussels, terrorism alert has risen across Europe.

