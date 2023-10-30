Maresca managed the first half of Inter-Roma well (only a yellow for Pavard for dangerous play on an attempted scissors kick), but the match at San Siro only fills the slow-motion video in the second half. Paredes in the 50th minute spends an intelligent yellow card to stop a dangerous move by Lautaro, but less than 5′ later he stops Thuram on the edge of the Giallorossi area. Few doubts about the foul, which could have also led to a second yellow. But Maresca doesn’t even whistle the free kick. On the reversal in front, a harsh challenge by Calhanoglu on Bove, punished with a yellow card despite the vehement protests of the Roma players who asked for the expulsion.