The new Monza midfielder tested positive after a test carried out in La Liga, shortly before playing the World Cup in Qatar and then winning it with Argentina

Papu Gomez tested positive for doping. After Pogba, Serie A finds itself facing another similar case. What was told by Relevo, in Spain, is confirmed: the Argentine, who returned to Serie A after three years to wear the Monza shirt, will be disqualified for two seasons. The reason? An anti-doping test carried out during his time at Sevilla, shortly before playing and winning the World Cup with Argentina. Gomez, 35, played two games with Palladino’s Monza. But at least for two seasons they will be the last.

the syrup

—

According to what the footballer said to justify what UEFA stated, a few days before the check he had taken a syrup from one of his children after a night spent in bed. This without consulting the company, obviously. Furthermore, Gomez, who was released from Sevilla after the Europa League victory, would have liked to wait until January before accepting an offer from a club, but in the end he chose Monza. The company was aware that there was a proceeding underway but for now nothing has been notified in Italy.