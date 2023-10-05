The Papirolas 2023 Festival celebrated its inauguration yesterday and The ceremony was set with presentations by the Comparsa de La Huerta and the Children’s Folkloric Ballet of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), at the Santander Performing Arts Ensemble.

Mythological characters such as mermaids and mermen, as well as colorful animals that live in the ocean, danced to the rhythm of the music, during the beginning of the festival, which this year has the motto: “Waves and waves of fun with the Marine World!”

During this show, the members of the Comparsa invited the audience to immerse themselves in the imaginary of underwater fun, which is the theme of the workshops, conferences and presentations that take place from yesterday until October 8, taking place at the Cultural Pavilion. University and the Santander Ensemble of Performing Arts.

For its part, the UdeG Children’s Folkloric Ballet presented a series of traditional prints from different regions of Mexico.

During the inauguration, the Director of Papirolas, Marcela García Bátiz, shared that 28 years are said to be easy, but that it has been a journey full of challenges: “And it has not been a solo effort, it is a joint effort between all the institutions that We are coordinated by a dream that is that our childhoods and adolescences have safe spaces that have a positive impact on their physical and intellectual development,” he expressed.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mr. Raúl Padilla López, founder of Papirolas, was also remembered, to whom a small tribute was made with a commemorative video.

On this occasion, the Papirolas Festival offers 50 stands, 11 pavilions, 30 workshops of various disciplines, eight exhibitions, two reading and rest rooms, and 19 shows, in nine thousand square meters of exhibition.

For his part, the Rector General of the UdeG, doctor Ricardo Villanueva Lomelí, congratulated those who have put effort into making the festival grow, since it currently reaches 40 extensions in 28 municipalities of Jalisco.

“The waves of fun have already begun in the marine world. “We are sure that encouraging cultural and educational activities, from a playful and innovative perspective, such as Papirolas, is one of the best ways to contribute to a more fair and equitable society,” he expressed.

Finally, the Secretary of Culture of Jalisco, Lourdes González Pérez, stressed that Papirolas “is a festival that contributes to guaranteeing the cultural rights of children in the State.”

It should be noted that most of the in-person activities are carried out in the University Cultural Pavilion, located next to the “Juan José Arreola” Public Library of the State of Jalisco; while the shows take place at the Santander Performing Arts Complex.

The complete program of the Papirolas 2023 Festival can be consulted on the official event page.

Ribbon cutting by university authorities; in the center, the General Rector of the UdeG, Ricardo Villanueva. COURTESY

Get closer to knowledge

The Papirolas program is very attractive and its activities include watercolor workshops taught by influencers Captain Isaí, from “Espuma Marina”, and Pigmento Limón; as well as the talks “Curious Minds”, by Tonatiuh Moreno, creator of the YouTube channel “CuriosaMente”, and “The mysteries of the ocean”, by Dr. Luis Javier Plata Rosas, from the CUCosta of the UdeG; as well as the pavilions of Proulex, Ministry of Culture of Jalisco, UDG Virtual, CUCosta, CUCosta Sur, CUCEI, CUCSH, CUCBA and CUCS, where the sea is approached from the different perspectives of science and culture.

Regarding dance, the workshop “Dance to the rhythm of the orcas” stands out, taught by Ana Lilia Jiménez, Arahí Nuño and Trilce Ortega. The staging raises the question, are orcas whales or big dolphins?, while presenting that orcas are very social creatures, they make clicks and whistles; They also use their tails to hit the water. In this workshop you dance to the rhythm of the waves to explore the world of orcas through dance and play.

Regarding the exhibitions, the exhibition “Cunorte: the creation of the world from the sea, an approach from the Wixárika worldview” stands out. Here attendees will be able to admire the works of José Benítez Sánchez.

Another exhibition is “Let’s conserve the treasure of the marine world”, where attendees will discover the magic that exists in the oceans through posters made by girls, boys and young people from around the world, who were inspired by marine conservation and sought to convey love and respect for aquatic treasures.

Finally, with the exhibition “Extinction is forever: main threats to the oceans”, presented by Greenpeace Mexico, the aim is to provoke reflection among attendees, by pointing out that the oceans cover 70% of the Earth’s surface and generate more than 50% of the oxygen on Earth, making them the main generator of life on the planet.

It should be noted that currently only 3% of the oceans have any type of protection, leaving them exposed to different threats that put their health and that of the species that inhabit them at risk.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy various artistic and scientific activities. COURTESY

