From last Wednesday, October 4th to Sunday, October 8th, the University Cultural Pavilion and the Santander Performing Arts Complex will be immersed in “Waves and waves of fun with the Marine World!”, within the framework of the 2023 edition of the Papirolas Festival.

The event designed for children and young people, offers a series of activities that “swim” between art and science. Thus, attendees can enjoy a series of workshops, exhibitions, reading rooms and shows for children and young people from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For its part, the Secretariat of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) through the Directorate of Education and Culture for Sustainability, participates in the Papirolas Festival with the workshop “Ecos de Fauna Marina”, which takes place in the Hall 2 of the Santander Ensemble of Performing Arts until Sunday, October 8, 2023.

This is a soundscape listening workshop that takes attendees to travel from the beach and mangroves to the depths of the ocean, in the company of immersive sounds of birds, fish and whales that were recorded in real ecosystems using a methodology science called bioacoustics over a period of 20 years. The narrative of the activity shows the richness of the Mexican and Jalisco marine ecosystems, the importance of their valuation, their conservation and the existence of sounds in danger of extinction.

The workshop lasts 30 minutes and is aimed at people of all ages. The next presentations will be today, October 7, at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.; and on Sunday, October 8, at 12:00 p.m.

This environmental awareness and education activity arises from the commitment that Semadet has in making known the diversity of species and ecosystems through their sounds, in addition to seeking to awaken in citizens the culture of protection and conservation of the natural resources that there is in the entity, because when there is a great diversity of wildlife sounds, it means that there is also health in the ecosystems. The activity is produced and presented by Master of Science Sandra Gallo Corona, Director of Education and Culture for Sustainability and was carried out thanks to the sponsorship of Helados Bologna.

In addition to the workshop, today it is also possible to attend the talk “UN Initiative 30×30: towards the protection of the oceans”, which will be given by Ana Ruth Borbón. In this talk, the speaker will present the global treaty for the oceans that translates into the protection of at least 30% of them by 2030. The above would imply protecting them from the main threats such as plastic garbage, mining and drilling. in deep waters and trawling. The meeting will be at 5:00 p.m., at the Sea of ​​Ideas.

It should be noted that for people who cannot enjoy the festival in person, it is feasible to do so through virtual activities that are available 24 hours a day, on the site papirolas.udg.mx

