Today it seems that we have news of this new title for Nintendo Switch. Remember that it was announced in the most recent Nintendo Direct. According to what was shared in it, Paper Mario: The Millennial Door arrives in 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

Now, after knowing the framerate, resolution and more details on the console, it has been confirmed that the game has already been rated by age. It has been shared that the turn-based RPG has been rated in Brazil and Korea, suggesting that everything is going according to plan. Everything indicates that there will be no delays and it will be launched next year as planned.

You already know that this Nintendo GameCube game returns with improved graphics. In addition, users will join Mario and his friends in this role-playing and adventure game to discover the legendary treasure hidden in the ancient ancient door. Will Mario manage to do a good job or will he give in to the pressure and end up making… a mess? Paper Mario: The Millennial Door will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2024.

In the meantime, what do you think of this ad? We read you in the comments!

