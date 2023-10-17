Alchimia at a loss of over 2.1 million euros

Another budget in the red but worse than the previous one for Alchimia, an Italian venture capital investor founded in 2018 by the real estate entrepreneur Paolo Barletta, among other things a shareholder of Chiara Ferragni’s Fenice. The 2022 financial year, in fact, closed with a loss of over 2.1 million euros compared to that of 1.25 million in the previous budget: the liabilities were entirely covered by drawing on reserves.

Alchimia’s assets at the end of 2022 were 61.1 million consisting of receivables for 3.3 million and financial fixed assets for 55.4 million. These are the shareholdings in various companies, among which the one in Fenice stands out, equal to 40% at the time, valued at 15.9 million and the 57.7% in U-First valued at 14.4 million. Completing the portfolio are other minority investments: among the most representative are those in the listed Leone Film Group (3.2 million), Stardust (2.1 million) and WeRoad (2 million).

It must be said that This year Barletta sold 20% of Fenice to the AVM fund based on an equity value of 75 million of the company who leads Ferragni’s business and again in 2023, together with other business angels, sold 30% of the influencer marketing company Stardust to Gedi. This resulted in a capital gain of 5.2 million for Alchimia (the effects of which will be seen in this year’s financial statements) and the share thus fell from 17.08% to 5.08%. Also in 2023, Alchimia acquired the majority of Bizplace, a company active in consultancy for startups.

The red balance sheet is explained by the full write-down of 1.52 million on the subsidiary Aloa Inc. while as regards the stake in Leone Film Group, the financial statements indicate that the book value is 5.08 euros compared to the 1.59 euros of the current price. But Barletta decided not to devalue “due to – we read in the financial statements – the target prices identified by sector analysts, equal to 3 euros, believing that the participation can progressively and in the medium term return to operating on metrics prior to the pandemic event which notoriously had a significant impact on the film sector.”

Barletta controls Alchimia with Febus Holding and Forus Holding while Nicola Bulgari (already owner with his brother Paolo of the high-end goldsmith group of the same name sold to LVMH) with his Annabel Holding he has approximately 18%. Barletta and Bulgari then set up the Arsenale real estate company together in October 2020, to invest in Made in Italy tourism.



