The former Nerazzurri CEO commented on the upcoming match against Roma: “It’s sad that Mou is not there”

26 October 2023 (change at 08:43) – MILAN

“Inter made a total mistake with Lukaku.” Ernesto Paolillo, former CEO of the Nerazzurri, spoke bluntly on the topic on Cusano Italia TV. “He disillusioned and disappointed the player by not fielding him as he should have in the final – continued the former manager -. Lukaku deserved to play from the start when the whole team was fresh and not come on when he came on because the wingers were totally exhausted and therefore they could not give him support.”

guarantees

—

Lukaku will be Inter’s next league opponent, who will face Roma at San Siro. The Nerazzurri environment did not forgive him for the summer’s events, but for Paolillo the responsibilities lie with the club: “Lukaku this year needed guarantees to stay at the Nerazzurri, to be considered the number one striker,” he explained. “They didn’t give him these guarantees and so it’s clear that everyone makes their own choices: for this reason I understand Lukaku.” The one who won’t be at San Siro, however, is Mourinho, who Paolillo met during his time at Inter: “He has some players fragile, there are many injuries and Mou pays the consequences. I’m sorry he can’t watch and manage the game from the bench. It will be an advantage for Inter.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

scudetto and inzaghi

—

With or without Lukaku, in any case, the Nerazzurri will compete for the Scudetto according to the former CEO: “I’m quite optimistic. The championship is not as easy as it seems, let’s not forget that Juventus also has the advantage of not playing in cups, which means a lot and in the long run this can be felt in the championship. Inter have many valid changes and I am optimistic, if nothing else they will be competitive.” Then, a comment on Inzaghi: “I consider him a good coach but he still lacks the transition to becoming a great one. I’ll be honest, I’m convinced that two years ago we threw away a championship due to some crazy changes made in the derby. We then gave up playing the Champions League out of fear, for fear of making a bad impression against Manchester. We played a rather contained match with the fear of winning”, concluded Paolillo.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED