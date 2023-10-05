PRIVATE VOCATIONAL – The Election Supervisory Committee (PANWASLU) of Pasawahan District, Purwakarta Regency, West Java, is intensively conducting outreach on participatory supervision of the 2024 election.

This activity was held in the hall of Pasawahan Kidul Village, Pasawahan District, Kab. Purwakarta, on Thursday, 05 October 2023, with the theme “Supervision of the campaign stages and potential vulnerabilities to violations at the 2024 election stages”.

This activity was attended by Purwakarta Regency Bawaslu Chair Yusuf Suprianto, SH, and Pasawahan Subdistrict Head Iman Kusmawan, AP, S.Sos, M.si and Dadan Komaru Ramdan, MT

Apart from that, the participants in this socialization activity consisted of various elements, including the PAC Chair of each political party, PKD, religious leaders, community leaders, and also government elements from Pasawahan Kidul Village, Pasawahan District.

In this activity, Burhanuddin S. Pd as chairman of the Pasawahan Panwascam hopes that the community can increase their role of participation in making the election a success and prevent potential election violations, which is the shared responsibility of both election organizers and participants.

“Let’s work together to prevent potential election violations, because all of this is our shared responsibility,” hoped Burhanuddin in his speech.

Meanwhile, according to Purwakarta Regency Bawaslu Chairman Yusuf Suprianto, SH said, “Elections must be based on 3 elements, where these elements consist of Coordination, Communication and Collaboration,” he said.

Yusuf also added, “This needs to be emphasized in all aspects of government, election organizers and the community, and not only that, the role and reporting of political parties also needs to be monitored and they should not hesitate to come to the Panwascam secretariat if there are findings or potential election fraud.” .

“Let’s emphasize all ornaments so that there is coordination, communication and collaboration”

Likewise, according to the Head of Pasawahan Subdistrict, Iman Kusmawan, AP, S.Sos, M.Si, said that in guarding democracy we must always be as optimal as possible in carrying out supervision and also always provide education to the public.

“We must be as optimal as possible in carrying out supervision and also always provide education to the community,” said Iman.

Apart from that, Iman also hopes that with this socialization activity, it is hoped that the community will be more understanding and enthusiastic and increase participation in the community regarding election implementation, he concluded. ***