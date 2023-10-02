October will be a special month for Marvel at Panini with the Amiga Fall saga of Spiderman, the return of the Ultimate universe and the arrival of Marvels before their movie.

Already in the fall we find ourselves with an important event in which we will attend the death of an important person in the AMAZING SPIDERMAN 17. The consequences will be addressed in an upcoming special. In addition, this month there are two new monthly releases: The new stage of THE INCREDIBLE HULK with Phillip Kennedy Johnson, a rising screenwriter with work of interest in both Marvel and DC with Nic Klein as artist, immerses us in a new Age of Monsters, giving a terrifying touch to the collection that makes it especially enjoyable.

And the long-awaited ULTIMATE INVASION, the four-part miniseries, in which Jonathan Hickman, the man who annihilated the Ultimate Universe in SECRET WARS, and Bryan Hitch, the man who contributed decisively to its creation, with THE ULTIMATES, join forces to reinvent the old Earth-1610.

Captain Marvel in The Marvels

And before the premiere of her film Carol Danvers returns to the bookstores well accompanied in CAPITANA MARVEL: THE MARVELS which celebrates the premiere of the film starring Carol, Kamala and Monica, with stories that unite the destiny of all of them, in addition to recovering Captain Marvel: The End, with which we can finally complete Kelly Thompson’s stage in the collection; MS. MARVEL: THE FISTS OF JUSTICE brings us the last adventures of Kamala, in encounters with other heroes, before the biggest change in her existence occurs. And we will recover the third Marvel in CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE SAGA OF MONICA RAMBEAU collects the fundamental trajectory of one of the three protagonists of The Marvels, since her debut in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual # 16 USA.

MARVEL ZOMNIBUS AND THE RETURN OF NEMESIS

Hulk will see his third MARVEL GOLD published, with the golden era of Roy Thomas and Herb Trimpe, the cartoonist who defined the Greenskin during the seventies, and in MARVEL OMNIBUS. MARVEL ZOMNIBUS we collect all the miniseries and specials of this franchise, since the concept was created by Mark Millar and Greg Land and then promoted by Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead, and Sean Phillips, going through the countless phases they have experienced the super-eaters of human flesh. More than a thousand pages with an unforgettable feast.

Outside of Marvel: Nemesis, the character created by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, returns with a second part drawn by Spanish superstar Jorge Jiménez; new installment of RECKLESS, with a volume subtitled FOLLOW ME IN THE FALL, with the greats of noir vignettes, Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. Also new installments of CYBERPUNK 2077 and THE SILVER COIN.

And in the manga comes the official adaptation of Fantasy Riders, Panini’s collection of letters to paper. In addition to having three new releases: KAINA OF THE GREAT SNOW SEA 1, AS COLD AS BLUE AND AS AGGRESSIVE AS RED 1 and LOVE NEST 2ND 1.

