Football observer and founder of the Football Institute, Budi Setiawan, believes that the development of Indonesian football will progress further if Erick Thohir serves as Vice President.

“If it is true that Erick Thohir is Prabowo’s (Subianto) running mate, I think this is good news for the sport of football in particular and other sports in general. Both of them have an interest in the progress of sports, especially Erick in basketball and football,” said Budi as published Antara, Thursday (20/10).

Erick is currently being predicted as the strongest vice presidential candidate to accompany Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election. Budi believes that if Erick is truly elected as Vice President for the next period, the progress of Indonesian football in particular will be even more rapid.

Budi admitted that there had been many positive changes in Indonesian football since Erick Thohir served as General Chair of PSSI through the Extraordinary Congress (KLB) in February 2023.

Budi said Erick was the ‘right man on the right place at the right time’. According to him, Erick made many changes and breakthroughs in a fairly short time.

“Erick changed the paradigm of Indonesian football through organizational management that began to be transparent, willing to listen to input, began to show commitment to improving refereeing and overcoming match fixing,” said Budi.

Then, he said, Erick was also able to provide strong motivation to the Indonesian national team players, so that the Red and White team did not only focus on bonuses but also on achievements. According to him, this is one of the factors that made Indonesia successful in winning the 2023 SEA Games.

“I once said that Erick Thohir is the ‘right man on the right place at the right time’. Another paradigm in the national team, players no longer play for bonuses, but for the red and white. In 32 years Indonesia finally won gold in SEA Games,” he said

He explained that when Erick served as Chairman of PSSI who was also Minister of BUMN alone he could encourage the acceleration of the development of Indonesian football, and if he was later elected as Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, then according to him football would receive special attention in accordance with his authority.

Budi also said that PSSI football, which is under the command of Erick Thohir, who is also Minister of BUMN, was able to go hand in hand with the government so that football is now progressing very quickly.

“Construction or renovation of the stadium is budgeted and will start soon. The field for the national team TC at IKN was also realized. “Many things can be realized, whether it’s just becoming a minister, or becoming vice president, of course it will provide even more fresh air for football and other sports because the president and vice president will have an interest in the sports sector,” said Budi.