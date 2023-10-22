The red and white coach at the end of Roma-Monza: “Proud of this team. The boys gave everything they had”

Palladino’s Monza falls against Roma at the Olimpico. A goal from El Sharaawy in the 90th minute knocked out the Brianza, with 10 men from the 40th minute due to D’Ambrosio’s expulsion, and gave the Giallorossi the 3 points. At the end of Roma-Monza, Palladino commented on the performance of his players.

the statements

“I agree with Mourinho: we didn’t deserve the defeat. I don’t want to cause controversy about what happens on and off the pitch. When you talk about Mourinho you risk causing controversy and I don’t want to, I prefer to talk about the match – he explained Palladino – Today we played an excellent match, with 10 men against a great team and in a very warm stadium, and I am proud of these guys. In the first half we did well and we never risked, apart from a great save by Di Gregorio. In the second half we could have finalized the opportunities we had. We didn’t deserve the defeat, but in football it happens. We are a team that always wants to play its game, playing good football and having fun. The boys gave everything and I helped them the compliments”.

on individuals

Palladino then stopped to talk about the individuals, from D’Ambrosio and Vignato to the absent Ciurria: “I’m absolutely not angry with D’Ambrosio. I ask my defenders to be tall and aggressive. I haven’t seen the foul yet and I don’t it’s up to me to say whether the referee’s decision is correct or not. But in any case I’m not angry, in fact I’ll be angry if next time he won’t be as aggressive again. Vignato is a great player with great potential. He already moves like a veteran and Even today he put the entire Roma defense in difficulty. Ciurria? He wasn’t available today. He had a muscle strain during the week. Nothing particularly serious, but today I didn’t want to risk it” said the Monza coach.

