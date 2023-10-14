While attention is mainly focused on the Gaza Strip and a possible land invasion by the Israeli army, violence and tensions are also rising sharply in the West Bank, the territory that Israel has occupied since 1967 and which the Palestinians claim as their own. On Friday alone, 11 Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces: there have been 43 Palestinian deaths in total since last Saturday (the day of the Hamas attack in Israel), killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers. According to the latest United Nations report, which does not include the latest episodes of violence, at least 179 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank in 2023: it was already the most serious toll in the last twenty years.

Before attacks in the south of the country last week, Israel considered the West Bank the main area of ​​tension to deal with. It had long stationed the majority of its army here, protecting the growing Israeli settlements and effectively acting as an occupying force. With the ongoing war on Hamas, repressive security measures have further increased, Palestinian freedom of movement is reduced to a minimum and clashes are frequent.

In recent days in the West Bank there have been demonstrations of support for the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, in which Hamas flags also appeared. The latter is a fact that is not so common in this area, governed by the Fatah party, which has long renounced the use of violence and armed struggle and is a rival of the radical Islamist movement Hamas. There have also been violent protests by groups of Palestinians against the Israeli security forces and the Palestinian Authority, which on paper has sovereignty over the area, but which is very unpopular and seen as excessively collaborative with the Israeli army .

The West Bank, the area west of the Jordan River, is a region roughly half the size of Abruzzo and is located between Israel, Jordan and the Dead Sea. After the Second World War it was indicated by the UN as part of a future Arab state of Palestine, but it remained under the control of Jordan until 1967. Israel occupied it militarily at the end of the victorious Six-Day War. East Jerusalem is also part of the West Bank, the so-called old city of Jerusalem, where the Temple Mount is located, called the Temple Mount by the Jews: it is a place of exceptional importance for both the Jewish and Muslim religions, and one of the numerous reasons why Jerusalem is disputed between Jews and Muslims.

Israel currently effectively controls much of the West Bank, leaving small areas of influence to the Palestinian Authority. Palestinian citizens are subject to Israeli military law and rather widespread control: checkpoints and military blockades are frequent. Since 1967, numerous Israeli colonies have been created in the West Bank. Settlements are settlements in Palestinian territory of Israeli citizens, who exploit Israeli military control of the occupied areas to build houses and found communities with a strong Jewish character, claiming their connection with the territory. They have been considered illegal by the vast majority of the international community for decades, and Israel regularly receives criticism and accusations over their expansion.

Today in the West Bank there are just under 300 settlements in which around 700 thousand Israelis live (in 2012 there were 520 thousand).

Tensions between Palestinians and settlers, often armed, are frequent and at the behest of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in recent years the Israeli army has mainly dealt with defending Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The much violence of the last period and in particular of the last week is the result of growing tensions and increasingly rigid control of the army over the Palestinian population. Fearing insurrections during the possible land invasion of Gaza, the army has reinforced and increased checkpoints and road closures, while Palestinians denounce unjustified army raids in areas inhabited by Palestinians. In some centers the Palestinians have built rudimentary barricades.

The Israeli authorities also control access to the Temple Mount and therefore to the al Aqsa Mosque: in recent days they have banned access to anyone under 50 and entry into the Old City is only permitted to residents.

There are also reports of violence by Israeli settlers. On Wednesday the latter tried to block a funeral of four Palestinians killed by Israeli settlers in a shootout in Qusra, near Nablus. The blockade caused clashes, which ended with the killing of two other Palestinian men, father and son, who were attending the funeral: in this case too, Israeli settlers were the shooters.