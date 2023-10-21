Suara.com – The Israel-Hamas conflict has been going on for almost more than a week. In fact, attacks in the Gaza Strip are increasingly causing many casualties.

In the midst of military aggression, Palestinian residents of the West Bank (West Bank) staged a protest last Friday (20/10/2023). Apart from carrying Palestinian and Hamas flags, they were seen waving Russian and North Korean flags and carrying photos of the two leaders of that country.

Reporting from the Hindustan Times page, Palestinians gathered for a demonstration carrying photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The protesters sought help from Russia and North Korea, which they believe are symbols of resistance to “American imperialism” in many countries.

“The protest was held on Friday on the west bank of Palestine, in the midst of the ongoing war in Gaza. It was the first time that portraits of the leaders of Russia and North Korea were displayed in Palestine,” the media website wrote.

As is known, Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly supports Palestine to become an independent state and opposes Israeli occupation. The Russian president even blamed the United States for the years-long conflict.

“Some of the land that has been considered to belong to Palestinians has been occupied by Israel at different times and in different ways, but most of it, of course, through military force,” said Putin at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow, Wednesday (11/10 /2023) quoted from the Kremlin website.

“But what’s the problem now? There are resolution mechanisms, but the United States has ignored them over the past few years, preferring to manage everything itself.”

Russia itself has a strong history with the Palestinian movement since the Soviet Union era.

Apart from that, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also supports Palestinian freedom over Israeli occupation. According to him, the Palestinian problem is not only a problem of Muslims and Arabs but a problem of freedom.

“Palestine is not only a problem for Arabs and Muslims, but it is a problem of freedom,” said Kim Jong-un, quoted on the Dearborn page.

Both Putin and Kim Jong-un project themselves as symbols of opposition to “American imperialism”. Russia and North Korea pursue independent policies even though they conflict with the United States. (Contributor: Ayuni Sarah)