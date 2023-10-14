loading…

Gazans fled the city for the safer south in whatever vehicles they could find with their belongings. Photo/anadolu

WEST BANK – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday (13/10/2023) emphasized the need to immediately stop Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people, protect them and completely reject the evacuation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

During talks with United States (US) Minister of Foreign Affairs Antony Blinken, he added, “This will be a second Nakba for our people.”

Abbas also stressed the need to immediately open a humanitarian corridor in the Gaza Strip, to allow the entry of medical supplies, water, electricity and fuel to residents there.

President Abbas warned, “Humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip because all humanitarian services in the Gaza Strip are cut off and the only power plant is closed.”

He called for the need to stop colonial terrorism against people in Palestinian cities, villages and camps in the West Bank and to stop extremists from storming the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

President Abbas affirmed his rejection of practices related to the killing or abuse of civilians on both sides, and called for the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees.

The Palestinian President also emphasized, “We emphasize the policy of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, which rejects violence and adheres to international legitimacy, peaceful popular resistance and political action as a path to achieving our national goals. Freedom and Independence.”

During the meeting, he urged that security and peace be achieved by providing legal rights to the Palestinian people and stated the need to use a political solution and implement a two-state solution based on international law, as well as freedom and independence for the Palestinian people.

Palestine in its independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of 1967.

(she)