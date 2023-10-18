loading…

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group accused Israel of habitually lying. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a militant group in Gaza that Israel blamed for the explosion at Al Ahli Hospital, rejected Israeli accusations that it was responsible for the attack.

“The Zionist enemy is trying hard to avoid responsibility for the brutal massacre he carried out by bombing the Arab Baptist National Hospital or Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza through his usual lies, and by blaming the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine,” said the Palestinian Islamic Jihad statement, reported by Al Jazeera.

“We therefore emphasize that the accusations leveled by the enemy are false and baseless,” he added.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan noted that some observers questioned Israel’s version of events, with some pointing to Israel’s history of falsely attributing actions carried out by its own forces to Palestinian armed groups.

“We have seen things like this before in Israel,” Khan said on Tuesday.

“For example, the murder of our colleague Shireen Abu Akleh. In the early stages of the report, Israel blamed fighters in the Jenin camp for his death. Only then did they admit that it was one of theirs.”

