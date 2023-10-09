loading…

Israel is a colonial nation that oppresses the Palestinian people. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – The Palestinian Embassy to Indonesia confirms the act of declaring war by Israel, as an invader, against civilians who they have illegally and forcibly occupied and oppressed for decades. This statement is a response to the record of crime and impunity that has undermined peace in the region.

In an official statement, the Palestinian Embassy highlighted the provocative statements issued by Israeli officials, who issued calls of genocide and hatred, and voiced intentions to carry out ethnic cleansing openly and without shame. They described the destruction that has befallen civilians in the Gaza Strip as truly horrific.

“The international impunity that continues to be accorded to Israel is an affront to international morals, politics and law, as well as the principles of humanity and decency. Any attempt to condone and cover up these crimes is unacceptable and deeply reprehensible,” the statement said. The Palestinian Embassy to Indonesia in its official statement, Monday (9/10/2023).

Israel, as an invader, is fully responsible for this situation because it has deprived the Palestinian people of their rights for more than half a century. The use of violence, threats, land confiscation, persecution, collective punishment, and violations of the basic rights of the Palestinian people have become part of their policies.

The Palestinian government describes that they are in a situation that is getting worse due to the world’s failure to restore the rights of the Palestinian people. They called for statements that ignore the lives and rights of Palestinians to stop.

“Attacks against civilians using heavy weapons are considered illegal in international humanitarian law and must stop,” said a statement from the Palestinian Embassy to Indonesia.

With Israel’s open declaration of war against the Palestinian people in Gaza, the Palestinian Embassy calls on the international community to intervene immediately and provide international protection to the Palestinian people.

They also emphasized the collective political, legal, humanitarian and moral responsibility that the international community must bear in ending this long-standing injustice.

“The Palestinian people will continue to defend their rights to live in freedom, without colonialism, apartheid and persecution,” said a statement from the Palestinian Embassy to Indonesia.

(ahm)