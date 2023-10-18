loading…

The people of Gaza need humanitarian assistance. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Following many Indonesian citizens who do not know how to provide assistance to victims of the war in Gaza, the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta officially opened the door to donations.

The Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta stated that the donation door could be used by Indonesian citizens who wanted to donate to the victims of the war in Gaza.

“Information to all Indonesian people, because many people are asking how to help through donations to our brothers and sisters in need, especially in the Gaza Strip, instead of that, we are opening and sending our account numbers for those who want to donate,” said the Embassy in their Instagram account.

To send financial aid, the Palestinian Embassy provides an account number at 123-00-0010122-2 Bank Mandiri in the name of the Embassy of the State of Palestine.

Previously, the Palestinian Embassy to Indonesia confirmed the act of declaring war by Israel, as an invader, against civilians who they had illegally and forcibly occupied and oppressed for decades. This statement is a response to the record of crime and impunity that has undermined peace in the region.

In an official statement, the Palestinian Embassy highlighted the provocative statements issued by Israeli officials, who issued calls of genocide and hatred, and voiced intentions to carry out ethnic cleansing openly and without shame. They described the destruction that has befallen civilians in the Gaza Strip as truly horrific.

“The international impunity that continues to be accorded to Israel is an affront to international morals, politics and law, as well as the principles of humanity and decency. Any attempt to condone and cover up these crimes is unacceptable and deeply reprehensible,” the statement said. Palestinian Embassy to Indonesia.

(ahm)