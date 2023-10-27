loading…

Palestine released data on 7,028 deaths due to Israeli military attacks on Gaza since October 7. However, Zionist Israel does not believe this figure. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The Palestinian government has released data on 7,028 deaths in Gaza due to military attacks Israel which has been almost non-stop since October 7. However, the Zionists do not believe that the death toll was that many.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Arab media spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Ofir Gendelman, advised Arab and Western media not to trust the figures released by the militant group that controls the Palestinian enclave.

“Where does the data come from? “That was from the Ministry of Health which received orders from the Hamas Information Ministry and the Hamas terrorist spokesperson,” he said. “There is no independent data,” he said again, as reported on Friday (27/10/2023).

When asked whether he thought the death tolls published by international organizations or the UN were accurate, he said they were subject to Hamas orders.

“They are afraid of Hamas. “In some cases, the teams are Palestinians who are members of Hamas,” he said.

His comments came one day after United States (US) President Joe Biden made a similar claim.

Biden said he did not believe the numbers Palestinians use to count the death toll in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

Biden was asked at a White House news conference whether the death toll, which has surpassed 7,000 and includes more than 2,700 children, meant Israel was ignoring US calls to reduce civilian deaths in bombing of the coastal Palestinian enclave.

“What they said to me was that I didn’t think that the Palestinians were telling the truth about how many people were killed. “I believe innocent people have been killed, and that is the price of war,” he said.

“(Israel) has to be very careful to make sure that they focus on going after those who are spreading war against Israel. And it’s against their interests if that doesn’t happen,” Biden added.