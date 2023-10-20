The surveillance cameras played a fundamental role, here’s what happened

In recent days, in Palermo, a couple of thieves decided to try to steal two motorcycles. We hear about stolen motorbikes every day, you might be thinking, well, the small detail is that the heist it would have taken place near the new Palace of Justice in Palermo.

The two thieves were not discouraged and began the theft. They didn’t realize though of the video surveillance system: Behind the court cameras there was someone watching them. The two suspects, Palermo citizens aged 39 and 44already known to the police, are now the subject of an investigation which accuses them of aggravated theft, resistance and injury to a public official. During the identification attempt, one of the two individuals, the younger of the two, affected by an ongoing prevention measure, tried to escape hitting repeatedly the police. However, he was unable to escape arrest.

He Gip confirmed the arrests and ordered precautionary custody in prison at Pagliarelli for the younger suspect, while he imposed on the other the obligation to report daily to the judicial police. The police returned the motorcycles to their rightful owners.

This is not the first attempted theft in Palermo, in the summer we told you about the thief unmasked thanks to a live social media video that went viral.