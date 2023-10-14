“Palermo Marina Yachting” presented

It is the inauguration day of Palermo Marina Yachting. After the ribbon cutting, in the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, Pasqualino Monti, president of the Port System Authority of the Western Sicilian Sea, showed the PMY to journalists and, subsequently, was the protagonist of the press conference together with the mayor Roberto Lagalla from Palermo.

“Providing for the revitalization of the waterfront, with excellent results, is what we have done in Palermo, where a declining area has become an opportunity for development”, explains President Monti. “We are aware that the competitive capacity of the territories is clearly related to the modernization of their infrastructural equipment and the services offered. So even the pier, from a jumble of concrete and functions, has changed, acquiring completely new uses that have to do with cultural redevelopment and tourist hospitality. Those created on the Trapezoidale pier, today Palermo Marina Yachting, are modifications of functional structures that do not distort the genius loci, on the contrary they give an indelible character to the landscapes, emphasize symbols and values ​​linked to historical events and project the visitor – be it a resident or a tourist – within the world of flows and emotions that port cities can produce and arouse”.

“From today – continues Monti – at least two million people will move through this area every year: we can say that the connection between the port and the historic center is now assured and the objective of finding an element of identity in the sea has been substantially achieved . Now the symbols and values ​​of this space have become culture, fantasy, play, leisure, the defense of the sea, the exhibition of the excellences of Made in Sicily, around the engine of the place, namely the Castello a Mare, valorised and ready to increase the city’s cultural offering. But in addition to the archaeological garrison, there is the artistic fountain with its moving water, there is the small theater overlooking Monte Pellegrino, there will be the city’s multimedia museum. A nice leap in quality, there is no doubt, as it is not only a change in the seaside area, but above all a truly innovative idea of ​​a city with a strong impact, with open spaces that allow you to completely immerse yourself in the maritime experience . A new neighborhood that we must all commit to safeguarding.”

The space was the subject of one of the most important urban regeneration interventions carried out in Palermo since the post-war period, a work to reconnect the airport with the urban fabric and, above all, an industrial and tourist asset. It affected a total area of ​​over forty thousand square meters, on which approximately thirty thousand cubic meters of dilapidated and illegal structures, two fifty-four meter high cranes and twenty-nine silos were demolished. The area has undergone, consistently with the Port Master Plan, significant changes aimed at improving the offer of services for cruise passengers and the community. The project serves to give continuity to the walk on the Cala, extending it to the terminal part of the Trapezoidal pier, today Palermo Marina Yachting, and to the archaeological complex of the Castello a Mare which is thus a candidate to become a UNESCO site, included in the “Arab-Norman Route” , already part of the Heritage List; to free up the Castello a Mare areas and enhance the site; to generate spaces for urban leisure and business also linked to Made in Sicily and, therefore, to the Sicilian food and wine product with all its excellence. Next to the Castello a Mare archaeological park, of which the excavations have traced the perimeter, a promenade, a square, an urban lake, nine buildings with different uses have been created, including a convention center and a small 200-seat panoramic theater , paid parking, fourteen moorings for mega yachts to activate a new traffic segment.

Some numbers: over 40 thousand square meters of intervention area, 7,000 square meters occupied by the urban lake, investment exceeding 30 million, less than two years of work. A historic stretch of the city coast, which has always represented a place of interaction between the city and the port, has thus been saved from degradation and “populated” with urban functions and uses. The Trapezoidal pier has changed its face, it has become a marina bay, a sort of Barceloneta of great charm and a strong identity, because it is modern but incorporates the past, that Castello a Mare placed to guard the ancient city. Here we will welcome cruise passengers, island passengers and yachtsmen who will reach our coasts on board large yachts or other vessels; the local population will be welcomed here: over two million people a year will be able to take advantage of a large commercial and historical area at the same time, a link between the new cruise area and the historic centre, offering not only services to tourism and pleasure boating , leisure and commerce, but also some cultural services capable of raising the rank of the port area with consequent generation of value.

