Suara.com – A member of a social organization (Ormas) was recorded carrying out a crime in the Kebon Jeruk area, West Jakarta.

The action went viral after being uploaded on social media. One of the accounts that uploaded it was Instagram @jakrtabarat24jam.

“It was recorded on camera asking for contribution money under the pretext of maintaining regional security,” wrote the account, quoted Friday (20/10/2023).

The video also states that the man wearing a white shirt with black sleeves admitted that he had coordinated with the local police regarding the monthly money.

“The man admitted to making deposits to the Sector Police to withdraw monthly money,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kebon Jeruk Police Chief, Commissioner Sutrisno, said the incident occurred on Wednesday (18/10).

His party has also arrested the perpetrator. However, Sutrisno denied that the perpetrator was a member of a mass organization.

“This is just a drunk person, not a mass organization and we have arrested him,” said Sutrisno via short message, Friday.

Sutrisno also denied that his party received deposits from the proceeds of fraud in the name of security money.

However, the perpetrator was not prosecuted because the victim did not want to continue the case.

“It’s only happened once (revealing). Guidance was carried out (for the perpetrator), because the victim didn’t want to continue,” concluded Sutrisno.