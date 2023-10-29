loading…

Residents of Gaza, Palestine, became victims of the Israeli invasion. Photo/REUTERS

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Senator Afnan Ullah Khan sparked outrage on social media after posting a picture of Adolf Hitler with the intention of defending the thousands of Palestinians who died in Gaza as a result of the Israeli invasion.

Khan posted a picture of Hitler on social media X with the caption: “At least now the world knows, why he did, what he did.” The post was accompanied by the hashtag #Gaza_Genicide.

The post seemed to justify the Holocaust carried out by the German Nazi regime under the leadership of Hitler – in which many Jews were the targets of massacre – when looking at the Zionist military actions against the Palestinian people.

Even though he intended to defend the Palestinian people in Gaza, Khan’s post was criticized by several X users, including several users who raised the Palestinian flag icon.

“This is bad, very bad. Please delete it immediately. “Nazism is as bad as Zionism, both must be condemned firmly,” wrote account user @sachibaat1234.

“Delete this,” wrote account user @sqar_89.

This post is just one of Khan’s many posts that have sparked outrage. In another post, Khan wrote in response to a post by US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy: “You are a poor excuse for humanity. Your origins make you an exemplary sycophant, but no matter what you do and how hard you flatter, you will not become US president. To the people of Israel, you are still a lowly goyim. #Gaza #Gaza_Genocide #Gazabombing.”

On his LinkedIn account, which was quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Sunday (29/10/2023), Khan wrote that he was elected as the youngest senator in Pakistan on March 11 2021 and is currently a member of the Senate standing committee on IT, Telecommunications, Science and Technology , Aviation, Housing and Jobs, and Petroleum.

He also stated that he is the Chairman of the Senate National Heritage and Culture Committee.

Khan was educated in England, studying at the universities of Oxford, York and Central London.

