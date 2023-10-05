On Friday morning, a suicide attack caused nearly 60 deaths during a religious procession in Mastung, a city in southwestern Pakistan. In the first nine months of 2023, attacks in Pakistan were frequent and caused over 1,000 deaths, confirming a trend that has lasted for two years now. Attacks have increased significantly since August 2021, when the Taliban returned to power in neighboring Afghanistan.

Since 2021, the new Afghan government has restored the means, space for action and support to the Pakistani Taliban, the largest and most active terrorist group in the country, known as TTP, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. But it also forced ISIS-K, a formation affiliated to the Islamic State that operates in the region, to concentrate its activity in Pakistan, limiting operations in Afghanistan where the Taliban’s control of territory is more widespread. ISIS and the Taliban are in fact antagonistic forces, divided by ideological issues and intense competition for the supremacy of the jihadist world.

The two terrorist organizations have carried out an increasing number of attacks, especially in the western regions of Pakistan. The most serious attacks were recorded in January, February and July, but episodes of violence are almost daily: according to a report by the Center for Research and Studies for Security (CRSS, based in Islamabad) they increased by 57 percent in last three months and have caused around 1,100 deaths in 2023. Nearly 400 of these were police, military or security forces.

The new situation has reduced the progress made in the fight against terrorism in the last decade: a major military operation, conducted in 2014 with the support of the United States in the border areas with Afghanistan, had effectively reduced the resources and men of the main terrorist organizations, limiting their ability to act. Today the Pakistani government and armed forces do not seem to be able to effectively counter terrorist organizations. Grappling with a political and economic crisis that limits the state’s ability to act, Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of supporting the Pakistani Taliban.

Rising tensions between the two countries led to the Pakistani government’s decision on Wednesday to expel nearly 1.7 million Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan by November.

The Afghan Taliban denies any type of collaboration with the Pakistani Taliban (the TTP), but their rise to power has guaranteed the terrorist group safe operating bases in Afghanistan. Hundreds of Pakistani Taliban were also freed from Afghan prisons after the departure of the US army and many of the weapons that the latter supplied to the Afghan security forces ended up in their possession. The leader of the group is currently Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud: in recent months he has recruited new members also from the ranks of al Qaeda and is identifying the Pakistani security forces present in the most remote border areas as the main objectives. Extortion and kidnappings, with which terrorist groups finance themselves, have also resumed in the same areas.

Over the past two years, the Afghan Taliban have also waged a fierce war against ISIS-K on their soil, resulting in the killing of eight different leaders of the organization (according to information gathered by US officials). ISIS then moved much of its forces to Pakistan, where attacks have been frequent. In many cases, including the latest one in Mastung, the attacks are not claimed and the authorship of the action can only be deduced based on the objectives chosen, the area of ​​action and the methods.

The two terrorist organizations have also targeted election rallies in recent months: Pakistan was supposed to hold elections by the autumn, but they were postponed to the end of January. Former prime minister Imran Khan, sentenced in August to three years in prison, will not be able to participate in these: his arrest and consequent exclusion from possible candidates is another reason for tension within the country, already grappling with a crisis economic situation which made the intervention of the International Monetary Fund necessary to avoid bankruptcy.

