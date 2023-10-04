Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday ordered all Afghans illegally in Pakistan to leave the country by November 1. Bugti said that currently in Pakistan there are 1.3 million Afghans registered as asylum seekers, and 800 thousand who have already received refugee status: in addition to them, according to the minister, there are 1.7 million Afghans who are in country “illegally”, that is, who have neither the status of asylum seekers nor that of refugees, and who do not have regular documents. They are mainly people who fled from Afghanistan to Pakistan after the Taliban took power in their country in August 2021.

Bugti said that Afghans who are in Pakistan illegally will be able to leave “voluntarily” and that if they do not they will be expelled.

The decision was motivated by a series of armed attacks carried out in recent months in the border areas between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which according to Bugti were organized by the Taliban government with the complicity of Afghan people living in Pakistan. Bugti also said that from November 1, Pakistan will only allow Afghans with valid passports and visas to enter the country: for many years, Afghans entering Pakistan through land borders had been allowed to use only their own identity cards as a travel document.