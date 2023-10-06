Video games are not very different from series, movies, music and other artistic disciplines. We, as an audience, tend to only see the final form. That is to say: when all the gears turn correctly and the magic is produced that transports us to other worlds.

It is extremely easy to make the mistake of questioning things about video games without understanding how the development process works. I’m not saying that we all have to know what happens point by point, but it is true that having basic notions helps to understand why certain decisions are made and how the magic is worked. And having a little empathy also helps a little, but that’s up to each person.

All this comes from a tweet from user @feydemonwho shares a screenshot of Resident Evil 4 Remake’s recent Separate Paths DLC and comments: “the yellow paint is so unnecessary, obviously you can climb a ladder, obviously a box can break, why did they do this?”

Without going into the intention of the tweet (merely a comment or desire for a fight), this comment has served as a catalyst for debate and appreciation of the small design decisions that make our experience more rewarding.

Many users share this opinion, but few understand why such seemingly obvious design decisions are made. The case of the yellow paint Resident Evil 4 Remake It’s a good example. The user @pherna_ adds other examples To assess the importance of paint on the staircase and boxes:

For the same reason, explosive barrels are red and radioactive substance is green. The usable pieces of the environment are yellow. This is actually a good design. (…) A colorless barrel can contain anything, but a red barrel will always explode. The goo can be anything, but the neon green goo is always radioactive. A ladder without a color can be interacted with or not. You can always interact with a yellow painted staircase.

On the contrary, comments that defend that there should be no painting usually appeal to realism, immersion and the excitement of discovery when exploring. And while I support that players should use their eyes to find things, ignoring these design decisions would be a mistake.

Video games are not the only ones that use colors and visual aids to offer information and draw attention to certain objects: traffic signs, types of garbage cans, rooms… It happens in real life and nothing is random, although in this case they are not usually questioned because we see it as something natural . Obviously, we don’t need a staircase to be painted to know if we can climb it or not because the decision is ours, but things don’t work like that in a video game.

Fallout 76, radioactive and toxic zone

The presence of an object does not necessarily imply that we can interact with it and marking those with which we can interact is a way to make the gameplay more fluid. Those of us who play regularly know how to move through the worlds and we can intuit what we can or cannot do, especially when we talk about the making of a very specific franchise, but it turns out that video games are not only made for those of us who are back from everything.

For its part, the user @mrpedrobraga takes advantage of the tweet of the painted staircase to make a thread to tell that these decisions may seem very obvious, but that behind them there is functionality work by a development team.

In a platform game, players assumed you had to go to the right and kept jumping into the void over and over again. I had to add a rotating staircase that makes you turn and face left. They recognized that the staircase was strange, but they could not understand why.

Players won’t pick up a needed item even if it’s on a pedestal… So instead I make it shine brightly.

I had to paint the climbable surfaces blue because otherwise players try to scale every geometry in the level

Other tweets talk about the size of the openings we jump through, which are usually twice the size of the character so we can pass through them without problem; indications with exclamations and other visual signals to indicate places of interest, and measures for people’s obsession with killing every living thing they know.

While we’re on the subject, I’ve taken the liberty of looking for other examples in different video games: the white edges of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Uncharted 4 are a classic, the white strings of Tomb Raider might not be there (so where do they get so much rope and how do they stay so clean?) and Resident Evil 2 Remake also had its dose of yellow with the ribbons.

Continuing with other well-known video games: Horizon Zero Dawn uses both the yellow paints and the white borders mentioned, God of War and God of War Ragnarök adds paintings in areas where we can interact (lift or jump the log) and to indicate the way ( curb ahead). Finally, Assassin’s Creed has been using straw piles to indicate a Leap of Faith for more than a decade.

In short: the decision to paint the stairs and boxes yellow in Resident Evil 4 Remake It is more than justified and responds to a practical need that we have been seeing in video games for decades. The originality and subtlety when it comes to including these design decisions is an interesting debate. However, calling it “unnecessary” is going too far. What do you think? Do you usually identify these signs? Do they take you out of the immersion?

In VidaExtra | The name Resident Evil was chosen in a contest, and it was not the only thing that was decided that way

In VidaExtra | This is how Cyberpunk 2077 has changed after Update 2.0: skill trees, cyberware, armed cars and more

In VidaExtra | Assassin’s Creed Mirage analysis: a controversial step back that feels like a leap forward