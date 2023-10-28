A day oriented towards the future for the Italian Society of Anaesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care – Siaarti, gathered in Congress until today in Rome. During the afternoon members’ meeting yesterday, the outcome of the votes for the new presidency, in office for the three-year period 2025-2027, was announced: Elena Bignami, full professor of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care and Pain Management, was elected University of Parma, with 82% of the preferences.

Yesterday the different regional experiences of members from all over Italy were compared in the debate on the ‘Organisational and delivery methods of the birth analgesia service’, which presents very significant differences in the different areas of the peninsula. Despite, as explained by Maria Grazia Frigo, head of the Siaarti cultural area Maternal and Child Care, “in 2018 the World Health Organization included pharmacological pain control strategies in labor as an inalienable right of the mother and the National Commission on essential levels of assistance in 2017 promoted “pain control during labor and vaginal birth through analgesic procedures” among the essential levels guaranteed by the National Health System, so that a woman can benefit from effective pain control during labor and birth pain in the utmost safety of oneself and that of the unborn child”.

Currently, neuraxial analgesia, with its different methods (epidural, combined epidural/spinal) is considered the gold standard for combating the pain of labor and childbirth. “This, precisely because of its modulability and flexibility, thanks also to scientific research aimed at combining pharmacological efficacy and maternal-fetal safety, not only allows adaptation to the different phases of labor but also determines an exclusive approach to the woman who is experiencing the most universal and singular experience of his life” continues Frigo who adds: “The presence of a specialist in anesthesia and resuscitation is also important during childbirth because during the birth process it still guarantees, beyond being able to take advantage of the best method of pain control, the best maternal-perinatal outcome”.

If the field of maternal and child care concerns women, the debate on gender anesthesia is becoming broader, which studies how belonging to a sex can influence the development of particular pathologies and responses to therapies. A topic that was the subject of an entire session yesterday afternoon. “In a world where diversity is our strength, it is essential to address issues such as gender anesthesia – explains Gianpaola Monti, head of the Siaarti Communication Committee – Sex is anatomy, physiology, genetics, hormones. Medical research and practices must take into account biological and individual differences, ensuring personalized treatment that is sensitive to everyone’s needs. For example, women experience more postoperative nausea and vomiting; and, again, women who undergo the process of medically assisted procreation undergo a significant hormonal bombardment, which must be taken into account in the perioperative period. There are also forms of chronic post-operative pain typical of each sex which require personalized responses: among others, that of women undergoing breast surgery and that of men operated on for an inguinal hernia”.

“Educating doctors on gender anesthesia is essential – echoes Roberta Monzani, member of the same communication committee – In the future, we imagine a healthcare system in which every patient, regardless of gender but taking it into account, receives based on scientific understanding of gender variations, but also on empathy, knowledge and respect”.

Empathy, respect, communication skills are also at the center of the interviews for organ and tissue donation which are carried out with the family members of possible donors. The topic was the subject of a comparison between regional experiences yesterday in the Village of the Regions of the Icare Congress. “The time for communication is the time for treatment” recalls the manager of the Siaarti Center Macroarea Rita Commissari, recalling what is written in law 219 of 2017 on informed consent and advance treatment orders, the so-called living will. “Communication takes on a strategic significance especially when the ability to promote a positive attitude towards the donation of organs and tissues depends on it: in this case, its objective is to treat those who are waiting for a transplant to start living again – adds Commissioners – To do this, spontaneity is not enough, but it is necessary to develop specific communication skills and provide all the necessary information: this is the fundamental task of the anesthesiologist-resuscitator during the donation interview”.