The future Zelda Tears of the Kingdom DLC has to recover yes or yes one of the essences of the saga that millions of fans miss so much. Without a doubt, Nintendo has made the Zelda saga one of the most legendary in history, if not the most important so far this generation on Nintendo Switch. Thanks to TOTK, fans have had great freedom when it comes to beating the game, creating inventions that have gone viral on networks, and much more.

But what the future DLC of TOTK really needs It is the return of the Triforce. An aspect that players have missed in this latest installment of the saga and that a future DLC for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would have to have no matter what, and that could be added to the list of the 8 essential features that we expect from the Zelda: TOTK DLC.

What is the Triforce and why is it necessary in the future of Tears of the Kingdom?

The Triforce It is an important symbol of The Legend of Zelda series. Appearing in all the games in one way or another, it has been one of the great absences of this installment. The Kingdom of Hyrule needs this addition again. Although it appears only in tapestries, structures and objects, the appearance of the Triforce in a future DLC could be decisive.

Even though there have been quite a few Zelda games that haven’t needed the Triforce, TOTK could have the potential to include it and unleash its full power on Nintendo Switch, (despite her fleeting appearances without mentioning her) as a finishing touch to the last two Zelda installments that have represented a before and after in the saga. Despite its importance, many wonder: Where will the Triforce be in Zelda: TOTK and why haven’t we seen it mentioned yet?