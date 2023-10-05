Coach Corradi has called the seventeen-year-old from Udinese for the friendly matches against Serbia in view of the European Championship qualifiers. From the world championship silver in the Under 20s, to Mancini’s call-up to the physical problems that slowed him down with Udinese. The new Italian Amey has also been called up

Pietro Scognamiglio

5 October – MILAN

A couple of steps back. Hoping that they will serve to launch the run-up, to get back to running in front of everyone. Simone Pafundi has been called up by Bernardo Corradi’s Italy U19 team for two friendly matches in Serbia (11 and 14 October). The Udinese talent – who is 17 years old, so he is still under age – thus returns to wear the blue, after the silver World Cup played in the summer with the U20s (with a wonderful free-kick-goal in the semi-final) and the September commitments missed due to the after-effects of groin pain. Evidently many things have changed compared to when, for the former coach Roberto Mancini, in the senior national team the calls went out in this order: “First Pafundi, then all the others”. The Udinese gem made his debut with Italy’s greats on 16 November 2022, coming off the bench in the friendly match in Albania. At 16 years, 8 months and 2 days – even before having set foot in Serie A (he will end 2022/23 with 8 appearances) – he was the youngest to make his debut for Italy since 1911.

Having returned in the summer from the profitable Argentine expedition, Pafundi signed the new contract at the end of August which binds him to Udinese until 2026, however finding little space: once his ailments were over, he took to the field only for crumbs of the match against Fiorentina, last September 24th. Too little to be considered by the new coach Spalletti, who has made no secret that he takes playing time at clubs into broad consideration for his call-ups. To go to the national team now, you have to play continuously. The one that Pafundi hopes to find, now that he is back in shape. In the meantime, Corradi, who has already had him with him in the U17s, brings him to the reigning European champion group, called upon to defend the title: in November, Italy’s U19s will have to play the first qualifying phase for the European category (against the hosts, Switzerland and Liechtenstein), a hurdle that could be overcome with momentum with an extra Pafundi. There will be time for everything else, given that the eyes of Spalletti – and Nunziata, for the U21 – remain vigilant on a pure talent.

It should be underlined that Wisdom Amey also joined the U19 group, fresh from obtaining Italian citizenship at the age of 18. The defender, who Bologna is playing in the Primavera, also boasts a record of precociousness: on 12 May 2021, thrown into the fray by Sinisa Mihajlovic against Genoa, he was in fact the youngest debutant ever in Serie A at 15 years old and 274 days. For him – born in Bassano del Grappa, of Togolese origins – the first ever call to Italy came. He will be teammate, among others, of Davide Bartesaghi: the AC Milan player, already called up for the September friendlies, now returns to the U19 with the emotional boost of the first professional contract signed a few days ago (complete with applause from Rafa Leao).

Goalkeepers: Alessandro Calligaris (Inter), Federico Magro (Lazio); Defenders: Wisdom Amey (Bologna), Adam Bakoune (Milan), Davide Bartesaghi (Milan), Fabio Cristian Chiarodia (Borussia Monchengladbach), Christian Corradi (Hellas Verona), Filippo Calixte Mane (Borussia Dortmund), Marco Palestra (Atalanta), Filippo Saiani (Spal); Midfielders: Thomas Berenbruch (Inter), Luca Di Maggio (Inter), Luca Lipani (Sassuolo), Mattia Mannini (Roma), Fabio Parravicini (Spal), Diego Ripani (Juventus); Forwards: Lorenzo Anghelè (Juventus), Alphadjo Cisse (Hellas Verona), Marco Delle Monache (Sampdoria), Giulio Misitano (Roma), Simone Pafundi (Udinese), Kevin Zeroli (Milan).

October 5, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 5:26 pm)

