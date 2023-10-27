The 17-year-old has been identified by the police and could be in bad trouble. The videos are incredible

This phenomenon was born in United States and – now – it has also reached Italy. In fact, it is not the first video of its kind to go viral online.

In Padua, a 17-year-old boy was identified by the police after posting a video on his social channels, where he wheelies against traffic with his bicycle, skimming and dodging buses at the last second who, in disbelief, stop. This behavior extremely dangerous very often it is combined with the term “Bike life”: surges, transgression, continuous and obvious infringementseverything that two wheels should not represent.

The incident occurred along the Riviera of the Roman Bridges and it was the vice president of the Province who reported it Vincenzo Gottardo in un post Facebook.

A very dangerous behavior that did not go unnoticed by the police, who identified the boy. The young cyclist will most likely be sanctioned for his behavior.