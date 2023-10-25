After having been proclaimed the winner of the seventh program, Alejandro decided to return to the board with the conviction of being able to defend the Goya Awards category that he had inherited from Toni. There were only 13 contestants left on the board and the leader was aware that it would not take long for him to be challenged again.

For the moment, Alejandro will be able to remain a few minutes calmer on the board, since Paco Luis has decided to challenge Pablo, the strategist par excellence of the edition, being a lover of black and white cinema. A great duel was coming!

“It’s going to melt me,” Pablo said as soon as he got up to the playing stand. For the first time in this contest, we have seen him nervous! Although they are both strong on the subject and want to win at all costs, since they have become friends, they have ensured that no matter what happens, they would be happy with the result.

Just as we imagined, the duel was very even. In fact, nothing was decided until the last second. Two blocks from Pablo sealed the end and Paco Luis became the winner of the duel. The manager has arrived stomping!