This Google Stadia exclusive announces its launch on Steam (PC) and consoles for 2024, after the closure of Pac-Man 99 on Nintendo Switch Online.

Many of you are sad about the closure of Pac-Man 99, a fun Battle Royale that could be played for free with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Don’t worry, because Bandai Namco has taken note very quickly.

You may not remember, but Google Stadia had its own exclusive Pac-Man. And best of all: it was a Battle Royale for up to 64 players, more spectacular than its Switch counterpart.

Is about Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champsa very attractive Battle Royale that has already been announced for PC (via Steam) and the rest of the current platforms.

We are not surprised, since the closure of Stadia has caused many of its exclusive titles (such as Gylt) to make the jump to all platforms on the market.

There is no specific release date yet, but we know that will be released sometime in 2024and this is what we know so far.

A ”new” Pac-Man Battle Royale

Good news for fans of Comecocos, better known as Pac-Man, as the closure of Pac-Man 99 has already been resolved by Bandai Namco. And it has done so by announcing the launch of a Stadia exclusive on all platforms.

This is how it will come Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch y Steam (PC)on a date to be determined in 2024.

Above you can see the first trailer, which shows all the charm of Pac-Man under an online multiplayer format. It doesn’t have individual modes, of course.

Until 64 players They can face each other in exciting Battle Royale games, with numerous power-ups and the possibility of playing on different boards.

Whether they are Pac-Man against each other or against ghoststhis Battle Royale ensures hours and hours of multiplayer fun.

Of course, in this case it is NOT a free to play, but a paid game that will even have a Deluxe Editionalthough we don’t know what it will include.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs, a new Battle Royale based on the mythical character, will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) sometime next year, according to the Bandai Namco statement.