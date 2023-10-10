Band Namco Entertainment announced today that it will bring the its battle royale, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champson the new generation consoles, offering additional modes, as well as improved graphics, new music and cross-platform support for up to sixty-four players.

In addition to devouring the classic dots that are part of PAC-MAN’s normal diet, as well as occasionally some tasty fruits, you can also devour characters controlled by other players. Furthermore, each player will be able to decide their own style, customizing your character with a range of cosmetic items.

