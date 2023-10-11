Bandai Namco Entertainment stopped supporting the Battle Royale Pac-Man 99 a few days ago. Some players still regret that they can no longer play this title, but it has just been confirmed that they will soon be able to enjoy one that was exclusive to Google STADIA.

The closure of Google’s gaming service prevented many titles that only came to this platform from being able to be played in any other way. One of them was the Battle Royale Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, but Bandai Namco Entertainment got to work to get it out of limbo and offer it on consoles with some new features.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

What new features will Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs offer compared to the STADIA exclusive?

The new version of the once Google STADIA exclusive will be called Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs and will be available on all modern consoles (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch), as well as PC (via Steam), starting early 2024.

Just like the original game, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs will be a Battle Royale experience that can be shared with up to 64 players online. The title will require a permanent Internet connection and will support cross-play, so users will be able to compete against each other no matter what platform they play on.

PlayStation, Xbox and PC players will finally be able to enjoy a Pac-Man Battle Royale

To win, players will have to use Power Pellets and Power Items to kill ghosts and other players in classic mazes from the series to become the best Pac-Man and be worthy of the title Chomp Champ.

But don’t think that the only new thing will be the name change; Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs will also offer new game modes, music, customization and “visual enhancements.”

In case you missed it: Bandai Namco Entertainment would be working on another unannounced Pac-Man game.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs will become the new Battle Royale of the series

If this move sounds familiar to you, it’s because Konami did something similar with Super Bomberman R Online, which stopped being exclusive to Google STADIA and came to consoles with new content.

Something that stands out is that Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed this new Pac-Man Battle Royale just after it closed another one, the Nintendo Switch exclusive Pac-Man 99.

Below you can see the announcement trailer.

Did you expect this once Google STADIA exclusive to come to consoles? Tell us in the comments.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs will debut in early 2024 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam). You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

Related video: PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs – Announcement Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News