For Pablo Verdeguer it is the first time on stage. Just a year ago he was singing at his house, in his room, until one day he decided to teach his parents a song and they were captivated by his voice.

At 19 years old, he has decided to leave that area and express everything he feels on the stage of La Voz. The talent has sung Slipping Through my fingers by ABBA, filling the set of The Voice with magic.

The first to turn was Malú, and despite the fact that there are few gaps left, the young man has gone further. Luis Fonsi was the next to turn around, recognizing that he was loving the performance.

Pablo López was the last one to turn around during his Audition and at the end, the talent was amazed to see the three coaches turned around: “Now we are going to fight.”

The talent has acknowledged that it is the first time he has gone on stage: “I can’t believe you,” they said.

Luis Fonsi has said very nice words to him: “I would love for you to be the voice with which to close my team.” While Malú has highlighted the magic that he has created on stage.

Finally, the talent has gone directly to Pablo López’s team and with him, the coach already closes his team and has the 14 talents. Congratulations Paul!