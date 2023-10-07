Pablo López continues to lead the competition after achieving two new talents tonight. Together with Antonio Orozco, both tie with nine artists on their teams.

Tonight, the Malaga coach has gained two great voices, the first being Lucía Campa. The talent has shown a lot of sincerity and a unique way of transmitting on the La Voz stage. Three coaches have turned, and she has decided to go to Pablo’s team.

The second voice of Pablo’s team has been that of Miguel Carrasco. The talent has sung his own version of Rosalía with which he has conquered the Malaga coach. We loved it!

This is Pablo López’s team in La Voz

Pablo López already has eleven artists on his team after recruiting the voices of Lucía Campa and Miguel Carrasco tonight. These are added to those he already achieved in past galas: Julieta, Patrick Amos, María, Lucas, Alba La Merced África, Maia, Andrea and Anna.

