Alberto’s elimination has surprised the entire board. The contestants gave her a warm farewell, while at the same time they were happy for Claribel, who was left with 37 spots. The contestant has decided not to continue playing to try to win the 10,000 euros from the program, although she is aware that she will soon be challenged again.

Antonio and Pablo starred in the last duel of the night. The professor has dared to challenge one of the most feared contestants on the board, whom many consider a spy and a privileged mind.

The category they have had to face has been that of the 90s. Pablo has gained a certain advantage with Antonio’s blocks and has managed to maintain it until his rival’s score has reached zero. He Now occupies second position in the ranking for the final 100,000 euros with five boxes!

