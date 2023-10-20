When this visit to Pasapalabra began, Pablo Carbonell promised a joke. He has fulfilled his commitment to the third program and admitted feeling “a little pressured.” He had something surprising prepared: a tribute to Orestes! The legendary former contestant’s sense of humor remains unforgettable.

Roberto Leal’s reaction has been identical to when the man from Burgos made his puns: Pablo’s joke has been just as bad and, in addition, he has tried to imitate both his voice and his style. “It was inimitable,” explained the presenter, who ended up applauding the guest’s attempt.

The best thing about this tribute is that it has ‘brought’ Orestes back to the set. Roberto finished off the moment with another classic wink from the historic contestant: “Without a doubt, he was a… funny guy.” Relive this great moment in the video!