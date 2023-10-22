Ridvan has been murdered by the Balkan mafia. The police had made a deal with them: they would release Salim, in exchange for the freedom of little Defne.

So that public opinion would not complain that a criminal was going to be released, a police officer posed as Salim to falsify his entry into prison, but it was all a trick. However, the mafia thought that the police had not fulfilled the deal and killed the supposed Salim who was actually… Ridvan!

Pars, upon discovering that his former companion has been murdered, sinks and feels guilty as he believes that he could have prevented this fatal outcome. For her part, Özge, Rivdan’s fiancée is broken and asks Pars to do justice and that the murderers of her fiancee never see the light of the sun again.

Özge tells the prosecutor that an envelope has been passed under the door with the identity of the murderer and the place where he can find him… however, it seems that someone has gone ahead.

The woman shows up at that place with the intention of finishing him off: “We were going to get married and you took him away from me,” but the murderer does not hesitate to slap her and tells her that, although he knew that Rivdan was not the person he was looking for, he ended his life for fun. Furthermore, he tells her not to tell anyone anything because otherwise he will end up with her and her entire family.

After the struggle, Özge, full of rage, takes a gun and shoots him from behind. Had she killed him?