The latest study on Ozempic was not promoted by an endocrine association, a medical college or a group of patients with diabetes. No. It is signed by none other than Walmart, the American hypermarket chain with 10,500 stores spread across twenty countries. And it is interesting both for what it shows and for what it suggests: after analyzing the baskets of its clients, it has concluded that those who use Ozempic or Wegovy end up buying less food, the umpteenth example of the thousand derived from these drugs.

We explain ourselves.

What happened? That those responsible for the Walmart retail chain have asked themselves a peculiar question: do the medications consumed for weight loss influence the purchase of food? And if so, to what extent? To clear up doubts, they carried out a simple study that shows that those customers who include GLP-1 agonists in their basket, a family of drugs marketed under brands such as Ozempic or Wegoy, leave their stores with less food.

“We see a slight change compared to the total population, a slight decline in the general shopping basket,” John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart operations in the US, explains to Bloomberg. The manager would not have gone into details and during the interview he limited himself to pointing out “fewer units” and “slightly fewer calories”, but his words are interesting. And good proof is that as soon as they became public they seem to have already affected the prices of companies dedicated to producing sugary drinks and snacks.





How were you able to do the calculation? Thanks to its privileged position. The extensive list of products marketed by Walmart includes food, clothing, books… and drugs. To determine whether the sale of semaglutide medications – the compound on which Ozempic or Wegovy is based – was influencing the sale of other products, such as food, they limited themselves to comparing the behavior of customers who collect these drugs from their stores and those of others with a similar profile but who do not go to Walmart with a prescription in hand. The information was anonymous and with it the chain looked for purchasing patterns.

Are all sales falling? Not quite. Perhaps the multinational is perceiving a decline in the purchase of food by certain customers, but “the semaglutide effect” does not affect all its departments in the same way. Their success has increased sales in retail pharmacies and Walmart itself acknowledged a few months ago its hopes that they would help boost its sales during the rest of 2023. “We expect that food, consumables and health and well-being, mainly due to the popularity of some GLP-1 drugs, will grow as a total percentage in the second half,” commented one manager.

There remains, however, the question of what the effective benefit is for sellers, beyond the turnover volume. “You’re starting to hear retailers talking about these drugs. But I wouldn’t say they’re necessarily beneficiaries of the growing popularity,” Arun Sundaram of CFRA Research told CNBC: “They’re not making much profit on the drugs. So , it’s really just a traffic generator and not a source of profit for them.”





Do we have more data? Yes. Particularly interesting, for example, are sales data recently released by Trilliant Health, which shows how healthcare providers in the US have issued more than nine million prescriptions for Ozempic, Wegovy and similar diabetes and obesity drugs over the last few years. last three months of 2022. The data represents an increase of 300% between the beginning of 2020 and the end of 2022. A large part of that pie went to Ozempic, from Novo Nordisk, with more than 65% of prescriptions at the end of 2022.

And why is it interesting? The Walmart study is interesting because of the trend it suggests. As Steve Cahillane, CEO of snack maker Kellanova, tells NBC, it is still too early to determine whether Ozempic will become “a headwind,” but there are those in the food sector who are already following the phenomenon closely. Axios leaves some hints that give a rough idea of ​​the extent to which investors are paying attention to it.

In a report prepared in the summer, a team of analysts linked to Morgan Stanley analyzed how the drug could alter the “food ecosystem.” And beyond the evaluations or reflections, it leaves some especially interesting percentages on the table. Especially if you take into account that, although it is being prescribed for weight loss, Ozempic was approved in 2017 by the FDA to treat type 2 diabetes. A different case is that of Wegovy, approved two years ago by the same organization for weight control in certain adults.

And what does the data say? According to the dossier published by Axios, Morgan Stanley analysts, strategists and associates estimate that over the next decade, 7% of the US population could be taking obesity drugs. The data is relevant for the food sector and specifically the manufacturers of foods rich in fats or sugars because, often, those who resort to medications will probably consume 20% fewer calories.

A Barclays report points in a similar vein and warns that drugs used to lose weight pose a real risk for fast food companies.

