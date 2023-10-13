Almost all Mexicans have an Oxxo store nearby. The chain has spread not only through Mexico, but throughout the world, and given this, a question arises: What sells the most in that store?

Contrary to what is reported on social networks that instant soups are the best-selling product in Oxxo, Mexican consumers go to those stores to buy two specific products.

In its quarterly financial reports, Mexican Economic Development (Femsa), owner of Oxxo, announced the best-selling merchandise, where beer, snacks and other drinks are what customers most search for.

“At Oxxo, our value proposition means that we have a variety of products according to the plaza or region of each store, and according to the second quarterly results report for 2023, the thirst and meeting categories were the ones that drove favorable results to the business, for its strong performance,” the company said.

How much do Mexicans spend at Oxxo?

According to the company’s most recent quarterly report, Mexicans registered an average ticket of 53 pesos in Oxxoa growth of 7.4% in annual figures.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Oxxo recorded sales of 72 billion pesosan increase of 20% compared to the same period of the previous year.

During the second quarter of 2022, Oxxo Mexico and Latin America’s store base grew by 444 units. As of June 30, 2023, Femsa’s proximity business had a total of 22,059 Oxxo stores.

Is Oxxo a bank?

As part of Oxxo’s service offering, the large number of stores and customer mobility has led him to become the largest banking correspondent in the country.

According to the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), A banking correspondent is a business that is authorized to offer financial services.

To size, Oxxo stores receive 8 out of every 10 deposits made outside banks in Mexico.

At the same time, the firm has entered the fintech sector, with Spin, offering a debit card and the possibility of carrying out financial operations from its mobile application.

According to the firm, by the end of the year They plan to reach 9 million customers in Spin.

Spin de Oxxo is a regulated entity in the Mexican financial sector that operates under the license of Electronic Payment Fund Institution (IFPE) by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), since last October.

Thus, the platform allows you to receive and send money, make SPEI transfers to other accounts, recharge airtime and pay for multiple services, in addition to making deposits and withdrawals in its stores that are located in more than 1,100 municipalities in the country.

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions