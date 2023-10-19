The Tesla Cybertruck appears to be particularly difficult to produce. They have dug their own grave with the electric all-rounder.

In many cases, the skepticism about Tesla and the company’s big boss is not entirely justified. You may think Elon Musk is an eccentric man, because that’s exactly what he is. In the past, it was mainly the beautiful promises that could not be kept. The promised cars arrived much later and were often not very well put together.

But at the moment that is almost not the case. At Tesla, model changes are implemented very regularly, resulting in improved build quality. And almost every announced model is now available. You can simply order the fast Model S Plaid. The cheap Model 3 for less than 42 grand? Also listed in the configurator.

The Model Y is a huge hit and Pepsi is already driving around with the Tesla Semi truck. We can understand that the extreme Tesla Roadster is not yet available. Building an electric hypercar can be put on the back burner.

Own grave dug with Cybertruck

However, there is one omission and that is the Cybertruck. The bizarrely styled electric pickup should actually have been there a long time ago. In addition, we are also very curious about what the car will look like.

Because can a car brand like Tesla implement the special lines to a production model? We are very curious, but Tesla also has its share of headaches, as Elon Musk said after discussing the quarterly figures:

I would like to temper expectations for the Cybertruck a bit. It’s a great product. But, financially speaking, it will take a year to a year and a half before the car can contribute to positive cash flow. I also wanted it to be different, but this is my best prediction. We kind of dug our own grave with the Cybertruck. Elon Musk has dug his own grave with the Cybertruck.

What are they waiting for?

There are two reasons why Tesla has not yet completed the Cybertruck:

It is a completely new car for Tesla. The Model Y is in fact a tall Model 3. The Cybertruck is full of new technologies. The carriage in particular is a big challenge. The production process: the Cybertruck is difficult to produce. Tesla does not want to make the classic mistake of having to keep raising prices to limit losses. The Cybertruck must be able to be built in such a way that Tesla can, so to speak, determine the price itself (and make a profit anyway). Tesla wants the Cybertruck to be affordable.

It’s a real shame that Tesla hasn’t finished the Cybertruck yet. The market for electric pick-ups has completely collapsed after a short revival. Ford is struggling to sell the F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet also concluded that introducing the Silverado EV is a few years too early.

Tesla currently has 1,000,000 reservations for the Cybertruck. Musk does not expect that all of these will be converted into orders in the first year. He himself is aiming for an annual production of 250,000 units per year. It will take until 2025 before this happens.

