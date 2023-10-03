In something that has been seen coming for some time and that we even anticipated, when we said that Blizzard had fired 50 employees from its esports area, the company has apparently completely closed the Overwatch League. A goodbye that is contrary to the initial plans they had for this competition, since its creators and organizers sought to make it last for more than a decade.

A decision that has not been completely confirmed, but that several media outlets have already begun to share, which makes a lot of sense, thinking about the very poor numbers it has had lately. For example, in the last tournament held, there were just over 150,000 simultaneous spectators, a fairly low figure for a league with so many years of experience and that charged the teams up to 10 million dollars in franchise fees.

You can read: Mercy’s voice in Overwatch criticizes Amber Heard’s Elon Musk cosplay “I can see the flaws in this cosplay as if it were a Tesla”

In addition, several messages from Activision Blizzard employees and official statements from the company point to the closure of the League. Among these is a speech by Salome “Soembie” Gschwind, presenter of the league, who indicated before bursting into tears: “Your passion, love and talent have made this an unforgettable journey for us (…) Now that As we close this chapter, I think we should look back and remember the moments that stole our breath (…) It has been an honor, a privilege and a joy to share this with all of you.”

On the other hand, on the official Twitter/X account of the Overwatch League, it has been shared a new statement to announce that it is already working on a “revitalized esports program,” without confirming the end of the Overwatch League or whether it will receive a “facelift.” In the message, Blizzard indicates that: “With the conclusion of the 2023 Overwatch League season, we will focus on building our vision of a revitalized esports program.”

“We are eager to share more with you as we finalize the details,” they say.

So for now, we just have to wait for them to deliver this new plan, surely confirming that the Overwatch League will close forever or, on the other hand, cease to exist as we know it.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord