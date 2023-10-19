Collaboration with musical artists is something that has become common in recent years in the world of video games. In fact, just a few days ago League of Legends announced a collaboration with several singers to play a new MOBA boy band. Well, Blizzard Entertainment does not want to be left behind and will very soon venture into the matter with an alliance with a popular female K-pop group.

Strangely enough, neither Overwatch 2 nor its prequel had ever organized a musical collaboration with real-life artists, but that will come to an end this month, as today it announced that it is preparing its first such partnership with LE SSERAFIM.

Who are LE SSERAFIM and how will they collaborate with Overwatch 2?

In case you don’t know, LE SSERAFIM is a female group focused on the K-pop or Korean pop musical genre made up of Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae. Although the group has only been on the art scene for a year and a half, its growth is rapid.

With this image of Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae Overwatch boasted its collaboration with LE SSERAFIM

As part of the collaboration, Blizzard Entertainment announced that LE SSERAFIM is preparing an exclusive song titled Perfect Night, which will debut next October 26 at 10:00 PM (Mexico City time) along with a music video. Those who go to BlizzCon 2023 will be able to enjoy a live show with which LE SSERAFIM will close the event with a flourish.

That’s not all, the collaboration will go further, since it was anticipated that there will be a mode inspired by the nascent group, as well as exclusive objects that will include designs of legendary heroes. Blizzard Entertainment will reveal all the details on October 30 and the collaboration event will begin on November 1. We will keep you informed.

Overwatch 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

