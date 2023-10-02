After knowing the premiere of the Invasion update, it seems that Overwatch 2 continues to confirm interesting news. Today they relate to a new map.

Specifically, it seems that Blizzard has offered more images of the new control map Samoa. The seventh season of Overwatch 2 will arrive on October 10, 2023, introducing new content. Blizzard has revealed that it includes this new map, Samoa, which will debut in the season.

This map, for Control mode, has been showcased in a new event. During the transmission of the 2023 Overwatch League Grand FinalsOverwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss and Game Director Aaron Keller talked about this upcoming map in the game launching in just a few weeks.

The new Control map, Samoa, features spots on the beach, the city center and the volcano on a tropical island. Samoa will launch during Overwatch 2 Season 7 on October 10. More information about the season is expected next week, so we’ll stay tuned.

Fans speculate that this map could be related to Mountain, a new Overwatch hero, due to the meaning of “mountains” in the Samoan term “Mauga” and the presence of a massive mountain in the Samoa map image. It has not been confirmed, so for the moment we leave you with the video of the event:

